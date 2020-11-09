Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson Reveals The Sex Of Her First Baby Amid COVID-19 Recovery!

Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff are celebrating the soon-to-be arrival of their baby!

On Saturday, the couple showed off pics of their gender reveal party with Instagram followers before finally announcing whether they were having a boy or a girl! And as it turns out, Sadie’s going to have a little mini-me! The 23-year-old took to her social media page and Stories to debut their new photos, including one of the pair wearing all white while posing in front of “Baby Huff” spelled out in balloon letters.

For the caption of her post, she wrote:

“BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU.”

Her hubby also shared the news on his IG, though he opted to upload a snap from the aftermath of a pink paint explosion! Huff exclaimed:

“Sadie’s pregnant, I’m the father and the child is a girl.”

That’s one way to find out what you’re having!

At their baby bash, the Dancing with the Stars alum even had a pretty cake revealing pink sprinkles once it was cut into, you know, just in case they wanted a tamer option to find out the sex of their little one! Christian even got her blue and pink Nike sneakers just for the special occasion (as seen in her pic above).

All in all, it looked like a beautiful event celebrating joy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

We can only hope everyone was being careful considering the rise in cases across the country, especially considering the reality TV starlet knows better than most how awful the virus is. Weeks after announcing her pregnancy in October, she told followers how she, her mother, Korie, and her sister Bella, had all gotten sick with COVID-19.

Using a pic from her hospitalization, Sadie admitted on Instagram:

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered.”

She continued, noting:

“I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid. Going to be chatting with my mom and bella who also had covid on this Wednesday’s podcast.”

Absolutely terrible! It’s a relief they all recovered, as we know too well that hundreds of thousands in the US have not.

Remember to stay safe out there, Perezcious readers!

