Tom Schwartz Is Already In ‘Love’ With His 23-Year-Old Girlfriend!

Tom Schwartz is head over heels for his new girlfriend!

Last month, the 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules star sparked romance rumors with a 23-year-old woman named Sophia Skoro when they began posting several videos on TikTok together. Then, she added fuel to the speculation after she posted pictures on Instagram from their trip to Las Vegas to see Madonna on her Celebration Tour and tagged him.

Schwartz has since confirmed their relationship. But not only that, things have now become super serious between them!! As in, they are already dropping the L-word! He revealed as much during the new Tuesday episode of The Viall File podcast:

“We love each other. I’m trying not to scare her away. She’s incredible. I just don’t want to put any pressure on her.”

Whoa! Dropping “I love you” is a pretty big deal!! As for how they met? It sounds like they had an IRL rom-com meet-cute! Schwartz explained that he’d just made a declaration that he would remain single for the next couple of years. However, he then “bumped” into Sophia at TomTom and the sparks flew! The reality vet recalled:

“We actually met on a whim at TomTom. It’s funny, ironically at that moment I made a pledge — not only to myself but to the universe — that I will not hang out or date. I’m just gonna be single or work for the next two years. Official. And then I bumped into her.”

Aww! Schwartz then could not stop gushing about Sophia, saying:

“Can I give a shout-out to Sophia? One of the coolest human beings on earth. The baddest b***h alive. She’s got this unconventional sense of humor. She’s sharp as hell, super successful.”

When asked what his favorite thing about the clothing store owner is, he expressed:

“She overlooks all my baggage.”

Wow! He truly sounds like a guy in love right now! Watch the interview (below):

Although things are heating up between Schwartz and Sophia fast, he is not ready to take the next step and begin a family yet. He told E! News on Monday:

“We’re just taking it day by day. My biological clock is like, ‘Yes, it’s time.’ But I’m good right now. No babies for the foreseeable future.”

So this is not a Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes situation, where they are talking about marriage and babies one month in! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Schwartz and Sophia could be in it for the long haul? Let us know in the comments!

