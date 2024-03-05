Is Tom Schwartz Dating A 24-Year-Old?? See The Evidence!

Tom Schwartz, 41, may have a new woman in his life — a much, much younger woman…

Since his divorce from Katie Maloney, we’ve already seen the reality star has been dating around. He was rumored to have had a fling with Kristen Doute’s former friend, Jo Wenberg. This season of Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz also appears to be in the middle of a love triangle at one point with his ex-wife and Scheana Shay’s 24-year-old nanny, Tori Keeth.

And apparently, the restaurant owner decided to follow Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating playbook and stick with dating women under 25 — because he’s now believed to be dating another 24-year-old! The evidence? Let’s break down the rumors, Perezcious readers…

The romance speculation began last month when a woman named Sophia Skoro posted a video on TikTok. The clip featured Schwartz in the back of the car lip-syncing the words, “Are you stupid,” before the camera cuts to her walking away in the rain. Check it out (below):

And what added fuel to the dating rumors? She posted another video with Schwartz in Las Vegas on Monday. See (below):

And there’s more proof to the relationships rumors! Sophia later hopped on Instagram to post photos from their trip to Las Vegas, during which they seemed to attend Madonna‘s The Celebration Tour. And this time she tagged Schwartz in one of the pics! Check it out:

Whoa!

Since then, fans are thoroughly convinced Schwartz and Sophia are dating. And they are NOT here for it! Why? As we mentioned, she is only 24 years old. Not only that, she graduated from college two years ago! (FYI, she went to the University of Oregon based on her Instagram.) See (below):

Social media users were not afraid to make their opinions about this rumored couple known! In the comments section of Sophia’s latest video with Schwartz, they slammed him for possibly getting involved someone so much younger. Some people even compared him to Scott Disick and Kristin Cavallari, who is seeing 24-year-old TikToker Mark Estes. See the reactions (below):

“Oh honey, you’re about to be so disappointed” “This is not the get you think it is babygirl. Please leave that man lmao” “Ofc Tom would have to date a 20 yr old” “Tom being linked to a depop seller fresh out of college is so on brand.” “Taking a page from Kristen cavalari’s book I see” “Scott disick light” “The toms will never ever date women their age because what grown smart woman WOULD embarrassed for you” “sir you are in your 40s” “LVP please put an end to this immediately” “i know katie is living for these comments”

We know VPR fans must be begging for Katie’s opinions on this potential relationship between Schwartz and Sophia, especially since she didn’t have a positive review about his ex-fling with Jo! Although, Katie was linked to a 25-year-old, sooooo! What are YOUR thoughts on Schwartz possibly dating a 24-year-old? Sound OFF in the comments below.

