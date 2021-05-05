Listen To This: 1,000 Miles From Home!

Are you needing a new power ballad in your life? A sing-along anthem?

We’ve got the one for you!

Tom Walker‘s Better Half Of Me is gorgeous and reminds us of Lewis Capaldi’s breakthrough hit Someone You Loved.

The singer is Scottish too!

Better Half Of Me is a very emotional song. From the lyrics. To the passion with which he sings!

Starts simply on a guitar and builds to quite the masterpiece!

Check it out above!

