Tori Spelling's Brother Randy Praises Her For Being So 'Strong' Amid Financial Struggles!

No matter what she’s going through, Tori Spelling will always have the support of her little brother!

Randy Spelling sat down with People on Monday, and he couldn’t help but reflect on his relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star. The 44-year-old began by sharing how he always “looked up” to his sister, who is five and a half years older than him. Because of the age gap, they “disagreed on a lot of things” growing up, he noted:

“I just wanted my older sister. I looked up to her. I wanted to watch cartoons, she wanted to watch the news. I’m sure I annoyed the heck out of her.”

LOLz! We’re sure a lot of people can relate to that! So grown up of the Old-ish podcast host to admit these days!

Thankfully, as they’ve gotten older, they’ve been able to see eye-to-eye, he continued:

“So it went from that to being close over the years in a different way. I think sometimes I’m big brotherly, sometimes there’s a beautiful equanimity. Sometimes, I’m still [a] little brother.”

Now adults themselves, they bond over watching their children “interact and just thinking, we did something right.” Aw!

These days, we bet Randy is coming in clutch as his big sis struggles with a slew of issues! First, there’s the fact she’s estranged from her husband Dean McDermott after he announced intentions to divorce her. Then her family grew ill from mold at their rental home, forcing them to live in an RV for much of the summer amid financial issues. And if it wasn’t already bad enough, she was then hospitalized for a mysterious illness last month. The drama never stops! Despite this s**t show, Randy still thinks very highly of her, insisting:

“We remain close, and I’m proud of her. I think she’s a very strong person. She is resilient.”

She’s certainly proving so! She’s taking everything that comes and smiling — and looking great btw!

FWIW, the feeling is mutual. Brian Austin Green — who is co-hosting the podcast with alongside his fiancée Sharna Burgess — told the outlet his 90210 co-star feels the same way about her bro:

“And she [Tori] is just so proud of Randy and who he’s become and who he is and how he’s reaching out and helping people.”

Love that they’re still close! She really needs all the support she can get right now. Thoughts? Share them (below)!

