Tori Spelling Evacuates Rental Home Amid Scary Hostage Situation!

Tori Spelling dealt with a terrifying situation this week!

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old actress was forced to evacuate her rental home in Los Angeles with her five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. Why? It turns out there was a hostage situation happening at her neighbor’s home! A man armed with an AR-15 rifle reportedly had barricaded himself inside his house with a hostage and was “threatening to shoot” the person and law enforcement on the scene. OMG?!

Pictures of the event unfolding showed Tori sprinting at one point, with onlookers claiming she “raced to find her kids” when the SWAT team arrived in the area and she realized what was going on. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum appeared “visibly distraught” while chatting with other neighbors and on the phone amid the standoff. You can see some of the pictures (below):

Tori Spelling forced to evacuate rental home after neighbor arrested with AR-15 and reported hostage https://t.co/yrL2KnOxQD pic.twitter.com/WTAKdM0kWx — Page Six (@PageSix) October 19, 2023

Fortunately, no one was harmed during the hostage situation. The man was also taken into custody about two hours later. Phew! Tori has not addressed the scary ordeal yet. Her estranged husband Dean McDermott also has been silent on the matter.

We’re glad everything turned out OK in the end, but she really cannot catch a break this year! Between her breakup with Dean, being hospitalized, moving around following a mold infestation at her old home, and now this hostage situation, she has had one hectic and drama-filled year! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

