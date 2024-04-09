Tori Spelling Explains That Story About The Pig In Her Bed That Drove Dean McDermott Away

Tori Spelling is setting the record straight on THAT pig story.

Last November when Dean McDermott opened up in a tell-all interview about his falling out with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, he told DailyMail.com one the many things that contributed to their demise was a pig Tori insisted sleep in their bed with them… In addition to dogs and chickens, which apparently ALL shared their bedroom — and had accidents! He really made it sound disgusting — maybe to let him off the hook a bit while owning up to his drinking and anger problems? He told the outlet he decided to create “a healthy boundary” and move out of their shared space into a bedroom of his own down the hall. But Tori is calling BS!

On Monday’s episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Tori shared HER version of the story:

“He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true. The pig was in the bed in 2017.”

She explained:

“When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed — that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights. But when it peed between us in the bed, [Dean] was like, ‘The pig’s leaving the bed’ and I was like, ‘Understood.’”

She asserted that was it, and it wasn’t nearly as prolonged as Dean made it sound. In fact, she says they actually re-homed the little oinker to her longtime friend Jennie Garth’s ranch after just one night with them. The mom of five added:

“That was the only night the pig was in the bed … The animals and kids didn’t come between us in the bed.”

Well, there’s two sides to every story, right? Not unlike beds that way. Whose do YOU believe? Let us know down in the comments!

