Revenge?? Tori Spelling Photographed Kissing New Guy RIGHT AFTER Dean McDermott Goes Public With GF!

Tori Spelling is diving head first back into the dating pool!

It looks like the momma of five is getting back in the game after she and Dean McDermott called it quits back in June. Tori has never admitted there was even marital trouble, but in all that time she was denying it, Dean was finding new romance! So now that he’s gone public, she’s not wasting any time. On Wednesday, DailyMail.com obtained photos of the platinum blonde bombshell nestling in real tight with a mystery man outside of El Lay lounge Level 8 — and boy, did she seem enthused!

In the photos, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who cut out a sultry figure in an all black ensemble, can be seen walking alongside an unidentified hunk, who kiiiiinda resembles Dean tbh!

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling pictured passionately kissing mystery new man https://t.co/3cNGLJ4ODd pic.twitter.com/jizhVeZaYZ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 1, 2023

But the real show-stopping pics show Tori and her mystery beau kissing — we’re talking SERIOUS kissing, engaging in a passionate game of tonsil hockey right in the street! Ch-ch-check ’em out HERE.

After the steamy kiss, the two hopped into the same rig — maybe to head off to Tori’s luxury rental??

This, of course, all comes after Dean was spotted prancing around town with a new flame of his own, 32-year-old account exec Lily Calo. The pair were spotted holding hands last month, so maybe this is Tori’s way of getting back at him?? The best revenge is living well, they say.

We have heard she’s “over” her baby daddy, and that she was “open to dating and exploring a new chapter.” But seeing is believing! And now we’re believers! Gurl is moving on!

As of now, the mystery man has still not been identified, unfortunately. Does Dean have a brother though, because damn…

