OMG! Kravis Fans Go Wild After Spotting WHAT In Travis Barker's Instagram Story?!

Baby bumpin’???

Because Travis Barker sure has us wondering a thing or two about that based on his latest Instagram Stories post!

On Sunday evening, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer shared an eye-popping photo to his IG Stories, as you can see (below). While watching The Grinch in a bit of post-Christmas holiday spirit (or not? Ha!), the newly-engaged fiancé brought the Kravis-following would to a halt with what you can see down here in the bottom-right corner of the pic:

Whoa! Is that… uhhhh… is that a baby bottle filled with milk that we see?!

WTF is that, Travis??

Is there something going on Kourtney Kardashian that hasn’t been announced, or something?? Or, perhaps more likely just based on the timing of this shot, does that mean that Kylie Jenner has officially had her much-anticipated second child?! We know she’s been expecting to give Stormi Webster a little sibling for much of this year — so does this make it official??

So wild!

Of course, we weren’t the only ones who speculated about whatever that baby bottle may indicate! Fans from all around flocked to the post to leave their thoughts, sharing opinions via Twitter all day long on Monday, as you can see (below):

“Kylie HAD TO HAVE HAD HER BABY” “Kylie used those exact bottles when Stormi was little” “y’all peep that baby bottle in Travis Barker ig story? $20 Kylie had that baby” “Could be for the kitten we saw on Kylie’s post or the bunnies that [Travis’] daughter has. Idk, my kid bottle feeds his small animals for fun”

Interesting, indeed!!!

No word yet on what the bottle actually was there for — babies, bunnies, who knows.

