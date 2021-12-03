Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Inseparable’ As They Await Baby No. 2 Amid Astroworld Tragedy Fallout

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott prepare for the arrival of their second child amid the Astroworld tragedy, they’re apparently “leaning on each other” more than ever.

On Friday, a source close to the 24-year-old makeup mogul shared to E! News that the parents have been laying low and spending as much quality time as possible with their loved ones before their baby’s birth. The insider explained:

“She’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready.”

Their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is also excitedly getting ready to become an older sister:

“Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She’s fully aware and is very excited.”

Meanwhile, the insider said the 30-year-old rapper has been sticking by Kylie’s side during this time:

“Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come.”

Although the momma hasn’t revealed how far along she is, it is only a matter of time before their baby is here. After Kylie announced her pregnancy three months ago, she was surprisingly more open about showing off her bun in the oven, especially while making some appearances during New York Fashion Week. However, she and Travis have since remained pretty quiet following the fallout from his Houston-based concert.

As we’ve reported, hundreds of festivalgoers were hurt, and 10 fans died from injuries during the crowd surge. Kylie, who attended the event with Stormi, claimed she and her beau “weren’t aware of any fatalities” until later in the evening at the time. Regardless, Travis still faced backlash for his complete lack of concern about the crowd’s safety during the concert, with many concertgoers even asking for billions of dollars in damages as a result. And although the artist said he would pay for the funerals of those who lost their lives, multiple families rejected the offer.

TBH, this update on Kylie and Travis feels like an attempt to distract everyone from Astroworld — even though the news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship and Tristan Thompson having another baby with someone besides Khloé Kardashian is dominating the headlines.

