Bianca Censori Covers Up Amid Reports Her Dad Wants To Confront Kanye West About Her NSFW Outfits!

It looks like Bianca Censori might be taking advice from another important man in her life… Her father!

On Saturday, the 29-year-old was spotted in Paris with her disgraced rapper husband Kanye West — but sported a different look than fans have grown accustomed to seeing. Instead of the typical revealing ‘fits Kanye typically parades her around in — you know, like, no bra, no panties, sheer garments, and clear raincoats — she opted for a full coverage top! Wow!!

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Yeezy architect was spotted in an opaque, purple, long sleeve shirt with black tights and kitten heels. She paired the look with minimal makeup, slicked-back hair and a tote bag as Ye walked alongside her in a black leather jacket, black pants, and a black hoodie partially obstructing his face. See (below):

Wow, right?? We mean, the tights are still a bit sheer, and her shirt is still form-fitting, but, like, this is the most modest she’s looked in a while! Is it because of her dad?!

Last week, insiders told DailyMail.com that Bianca’s family is “hurting” seeing her paraded around in such scandalous outfits, and that her dad Leo Censori “wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

Well, it looks like that conversation either happened, or chatter of it was enough for Bianca to get the message… Or maybe she’s entering a new fashion era??

