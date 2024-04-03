Viewers Shocked Seeing Kelly Ripa BEG For Invitation To Diddy's Yacht On Tuesday's Show! WTF??

Someone at LIVE with Kelly and Mark f**ked up in a BIG way this week.

Kelly Ripa and her daytime TV co-host and hubby Mark Consuelos are known to say shocking things from time to time — but mostly PDA stuff that makes their kids blush!

On Tuesday, viewers were hit with a different kind of jaw-dropper! The host husband and wife couldn’t help but gush over how fantastic guest Mary J. Blige looked in a yacht pic… Which she said was from a link-up with Diddy! The Family Affairs singer explained she was vacationing in Capri at the same time as the rapper and went out to meet him on his yacht.

Kelly got that FOMO and started angling for an invite! She told Mary:

“Next time you go on Puff’s boat, we would like to!”

YIKES! What was she saying???

Well, if you were watching and wondering WTF was going on… it helps to know Kelly and Mark are actually on vacation right now. Yeah. They’re on hiatus. Tuesday’s episode was a rerun! It originally aired last June, not only before the feds raided Diddy’s homes, but before Cassie‘s lawsuit, before all the bombshell legal issues were made public.

We’re sure Kelly feels differently now… and wouldn’t want to go hang with Puff. And Mary wouldn’t either! Those parties ain’t all they’re hyped up to be! Or rather, if they are, they’re highly illegal!

We just find it hilarious whoever is programming these reruns didn’t vet them for comments that really didn’t age well! The network has since removed the clip from YouTube, but the damage is done. Page Six managed to get a hold of it, and you can watch the moment (below):

In the comments and on social media, users laughed off the retroactive gaffe, saying things like:

“Oops. You dont want to go there anymore. I like how mary said. She used her own boat. Lol. She made that very clear.” “That didn’t age well” “Whoops!” Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

