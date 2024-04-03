Travis Kelce Says He's The 'Happiest I've EVER Been' Amid Taylor Swift Romance -- Here's Why!

Awww! Travis Kelce is truly living his best life!

After coming off a Super Bowl win and spending the last couple of weeks vacationing and spending time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs star couldn’t help but gush about how great life is these days! He told People on Tuesday:

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”

Amazing!

Doubling down on the happiness talk, he added:

“I’m oozing life right now.”

And this doesn’t just have to do with his love life. Travis continued:

“It’s just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces.”

He really is seizing the moment! Next month, the tight end will host his second annual Kelce Jam music festival (which will double as “a food festival”) in Kansas City where Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz are set to perform.

He’s also co-producing a documentary about late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, called King Pleasure, which is set to start production in the summer. And he’s busy getting ready to open a new steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in KC with his teammate Patrick Mahomes early next year. Busy is an understatement! But it’s just what the 34-year-old wants:

“It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life. Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it.”

Before he dives headfirst into another NFL season, he’s also trying to take advantage of everything he can. That includes getting more comfortable in the “entertainment world,” he teased:

“I like it to be up pace. I like to have just exciting things going on. And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing. … But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”

We bet he’s taking pointers from Tay! And even if not, it’s clear why they’re such a good pair for each other — they’re both constantly working on new projects and thriving in their own careers! Love to hear things are going so well right now! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

