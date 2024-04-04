Jax Taylor Goes OFF About VPR! Claims The Show Is ‘Scripted’ Now!

We bet Bravo is going to love these comments from Jax Taylor…

TikToker Kate Riccio posted a video on the platform featuring the 44-year-old bashing Vanderpump Rules during what appeared to be a watch party at his bar, Jax’s Studio City, on Tuesday night. And the reality star did not hold back! As patrons watched the show, he told them the popular series is “scripted,” saying:

“They don’t even hang out with each other. Show me a scripted show and I’ll show you f**king Vanderpump Rules. Scripted! Scripted! I’ve been on this show for nine f**king years, this is scripted. I’ll be on it next and I’ll tell you what, it was scripted.”

Whoa, what?! This wouldn’t be the first time someone has suggested VPR is fake! But is he trying to say the show has been scripted since day one? Not necessarily. Although Jax feels the show is “disastrous” now, the first six seasons, on the other hand? He believes those seasons were “real” — and reality TV gold:

“Don’t get me wrong when we started it was awesome. Seasons one through six [were] organic, it was real… At the beginning, this was our job and this is what we loved to do.”

But now that the cast has become rich and famous, nothing about the show is genuine — at least, according to Jax! He continued:

“Now everybody starts to have money, now it becomes fake. Anything after six seasons is a wash, it’s a f**king wash.”

And, of course, Jax had to plug The Valley while getting in one last dig at VPR:

“Now you have a real show! Back to where it all started, it’s organic, it’s real. These are all brand new people!”

Tell us how you really feel Jax! Jeez! Watch the video (below):

And he didn’t stop trash-talking VPR! Jax also took to X (Twitter) to slam the show for their lack of interesting storylines this season:

“how do you know when vanderpump has literally hit a dead end and have nothing to talk about anymore… they have a water tasting.. what the actual f**k.”

We wouldn’t say they have “nothing to talk about anymore.” Did he not see the massive fight between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval? She literally threatened to call the cops on him! It’s safe to say Ariana still has a lot she needs to get off her chest still about her cheating ex at this point! Not to mention we expect some heated words to be exchanged between her, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent soon!

Jax better be careful, or he could be out of a job (again)! Bravo most likely won’t appreciate these digs! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

