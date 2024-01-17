Travis Kelce's Barber Shares Peek Inside $6 Million Mansion He Bought For Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce‘s longtime barber just gave the world a peek into that luxurious Kansas City mansion!

On Instagram over the weekend — ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs playoffs game against the Miami Dolphins — Patrick Regan, AKA Patty Cuts, shared a photo of the tight end’s new ‘do to his Stories. Using a freezing face emoji to cover the NFL star’s phone screen, the barber showed a snap of a small portion of Trav’s house in the background.

The hardwood floors are barren except for one baseball bat in the corner (Trav is a skilled baseball player, too)! The walls are painted a light gray color, and on the right side of the 34-year-old there appears to be a multi-part white closet door. Straight ahead lies a doorway, which leads to another room where you can see a handrail for a staircase. And at no point ANYWHERE can any photos or artwork be seen. It’s like he’s still living in the model home! Trav, where’s the decor??

Ch-ch-check out the little peek inside Travis’ home (below):

No signs of Olivia, Meredith, or Benji in that room! Although with this HUGE house, those kitties could be chilling in one of the six bedrooms, golf course, or maybe even the tennis court!

As we previously reported, the Chiefs player bought the $6 million pad with Taylor Swift in mind, considering how wild everyone goes when she’s around. If they were ever planning to make their relationship work, they needed somewhere more private to spend their time — and this place is a total oasis in Missouri for the pair! Now they just need to do a little decorating!

