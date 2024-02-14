Travis Kelce Gushes Over 'Pro' Taylor Swift Chugging Beer At Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift impressed her boyfriend Travis and his brother Jason Kelce when she infamously pounded back that beer at the Super Bowl!

The pop star and her pal Ashley Avignone were spotted on the jumbotron during the big game, and when they noticed cameras were on them, the gals both picked up their drinks and chugged ’em! Some fans speculated they may have even started up a drinking game associated with all the attention Tay’s been getting during NFL games. Ch-ch-check it out ICYMI (below)!

Iconic!

Related: Donna Kelce Gets Cheered On Flight After Super Bowl

Of course, the football-playing brothers had to talk about the viral moment in their New Heights podcast on Wednesday. First, Jason teased:

“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know what was going on at first. I was sitting behind ’em and I saw them go for the drinks and then I was like, ‘oh, this is happening.’ Chug, chug! She’s getting after it. Pretty cool!”

Hah! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s face lit up as he watched the video, reflecting:

“This is on the jumbotron? Nice! Oh, and then the slam down. She’s done this before. She’s a pro!”

He was so proud! But surely he knows his girl likes to party! She was triple-fisting drinks during the afterparty, after all. LOLz! See the boys break down the fun moment (below):

Reactions? Sound OFF!

[Image via SNL/Tonight Show/YouTube]