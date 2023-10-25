Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Says Breakup Led Her To Get Therapy!

Kayla Nicole opened up about a tough period in her life — her breakup with Travis Kelce in 2022.

The 31-year-old sports journalist dated the 34-year-old football player on and off for roughly five years since 2017. When the pair officially ended their relationship last year, Kayla struggled to process it and felt “miserable on the inside.” Oof. The end of a relationship isn’t easy, especially when you’ve been with someone for so long! She recalled going through the “major breakup and major life change” last year in an interview with People published on Tuesday:

“It was like I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like s**t and I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed. It got to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, what else can I possibly do?’”

It wasn’t until she entered therapy after the breakup that things began to look up for her again. Being fully transparent during her sessions quickly helped her to get her life back on track, including her sleep schedule, diet, and workout habits:

“So, I started going to therapy and quickly realized, OK, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit. You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.”

Without therapy, Kayla doesn’t think she would be able to get through what’s happening now. Travis moved on and has been romantically linked to Taylor Swift for weeks. Although Kayla and Travis have been over for a while, she’s been caught in the middle. Because amid the media frenzy of the new relationship, the fitness influencer shared she has unfairly become a target for the trolls and thus dealt with a ton of online hate. Ugh. So she’s incredibly thankful to have the tools from therapy now as without them, she doesn’t know how she would get through this hard time:

“Had I not done that, I don’t know how I would be reacting in the moment right now. No clue.”

When asked about what piece of advice she’d give to 2022 Kayla, she said to “buckle the f**k up,” adding:

“You thought the worst had already come, but buckle and take all of the tools right now and put them in your bag because you’re going to need them.”

It’s good to hear Kayla is in a better place now and continues to focus on her mental health! It must be so hard for her to not only be watching her ex-boyfriend in love with someone else, especially a mega star like Taylor, but to be dragged into the situation. Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via Kayla Nicole/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]