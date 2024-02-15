Taylor Swift Says Singing YBWM With Travis Kelce Was 'Most Romantic Thing' To EVER Happen To Her!

Travis Kelce singing Taylor Swift‘s own song to her was the MOST romantic thing that’s ever happened to her! OMG!

In a sweet new video taken from a Super Bowl afterparty on Sunday night, the pop star could be seen gushing about the moment the Kansas City Chiefs player belted out the lyrics of You Belong With Me while pointing at his girlfriend from across the room as she sang the words right back at him. You know, this viral moment that had us all freaking out earlier this week (below):

Its “you belong with me” but it’s TAYLOR AND TRAVIS SINGING IT TO EACH OTHER pic.twitter.com/9o0RvfeQab — val • (@karmaszone) February 12, 2024

Ugh! It’s so damn cute!!

And it truly meant SO much to the singer, as she told DJ Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and his girlfriend Marianne Fonseca right afterwards. In a TikTok video originally posted by the model on Wednesday, Swift said:

“That was the most romantic thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Awww!! It only took six months for the footballer to blow all her other suitors out of the water! Impressive! He’s a good one! The tight end, who cozied up to the All Too Well songwriter during the convo about their joint performance, also thoroughly enjoyed the sing-along sesh, saying:

“It played right as I came out of the bathroom. I was like, ‘Yes! Perfect timing!’”

Hah! The Anti-Hero artist went on to add:

“I was like, ‘What is happening in my life?'”

Travis then leaned in and kissed her on the cheek. Adorbz! Love how they were both so pumped about this! Ch-ch-ch-check it out!

Wild to think that out of all the hunks Taylor’s been attached to that THIS was the most romantic thing anyone has done for her! It was so simple, but it made her day! Boys, take note!!

Also, just think of all the new music this night must have inspired??? We cannot wait to hear her gush about him in future songs! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us everything in the comments (below)!

