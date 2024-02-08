Travis Kelce's Hilarious Response To Fans Trying To Name Fade Haircut After Him

Travis Kelce doesn’t want any credit for his new hairstyle!

You might’ve seen chatter circulating about the newest men’s hairstyle trend — on social media they’ve been saying they’re going to their barbers and asking for “the Travis Kelce” cut! But the Kansas City Chiefs player is setting the record straight: he didn’t make up the haircut and he doesn’t want to take credit away from the Black community who did!

In a pre-Super Bowl interview with ESPN, posted to TikTok, the NFL star opened up about the new hairstyle that’s taken the world by storm, revealing:

“Man, I got a good fade, if you need it, it’s a two on top, a nice high to mid fade with a taper on the back. But I didn’t invent that — I just asked for it.”

Continuing, he clarified the hairstyle — which has longstanding popularity in the Black community as well as many other minority cultures — isn’t something he wants to take ANY credit for. He even hilariously poked fun at how he first found out about it right at the beginning of Black History Month! He laughed:

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. And to do it on February 1 and throw me to the wolves like that. That was just messed up, man. I don’t want anything to do with that one.”

Despite what some of his past tweets suggest, he’s clearly a savvy guy! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

