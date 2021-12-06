Travis Scott Legally Responds To Astroworld Lawsuits -- & His Filing Might Surprise You!

Travis Scott doesn’t think he should be held responsible for any of the injuries or deaths that occurred during the Astroworld Festival tragedy last month.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, the rapper is asking a judge to dismiss claims made against him by a concertgoer named Jessie Garcia, who was allegedly in the crowd during the catastrophic event. In the filing, Scott asked the court to dismiss the suit with prejudice (AKA permanently). He also claimed his company Jack Enterprises and his record label Cactus Jack should be off the hook, too.

The 30-year-old is issuing what is referred to as a “general denial,” which means he can make one statement about all the allegations against him. And there are many!

Sources close to TMZ say Stormi Webster‘s father is planning to issue the same response to all civil suits against him, and he might be able to do it all at once. A separate motion has been filed to combine all 275 cases (so far) into one “multi-district litigation” because so many of the accusations are very similar. This decision would put one judge in charge of the case and help with efficiency.

But either way, it seems Travis is trying to avoid any legal downfall for his role in the festival, during which a crowd rush killed 10 fans and injured hundreds more. Same thing he’s been doing since the start by repeatedly insisting he had no idea what happened during his concert, despite what many others witnessed.

