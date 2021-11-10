Travis Scott Celebrated Astroworld Concert At Drake's Dave & Busters After Party

Wow. While his fans were being treated in medical tents and at the hospital, Travis Scott was celebrating at Dave & Buster’s.

According to sources spilling to TMZ on Tuesday, the rapper left the stage at his Astroworld Festival and went right to an after party at the arcade and bar, thrown by fellow performer Drake, supposedly completely oblivious to the tragedy that had just occurred below his feet.

Insiders doubled down to the outlet that Travis was — somehow — not aware that people had been killed or even severely injured:

“Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.”

This is in line with Kylie Jenner‘s account. She previously told fans via her Instagram Stories on Saturday night:

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

OK, so he didn’t have confirmation of “fatalities” — but he didn’t know about the crowd surge? The pandemonium? He wasn’t aware something extremely dangerous had just happened? Despite being present during the incident AND it being his festival??

Also, she said they didn’t know until after the show. But… no one told him when he got off stage what had happened? It took until later at the party??

That’s what these sources are claiming, that Travis was informed of the events while at Dave & Buster’s. They say he left immediately upon learning the horrible news.

Travis himself also didn’t make a public statement until Saturday evening, when he said in a series of IG Stories:

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that were lost last night. We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. And any time I can make out you know anything that’s going on, you know I stop the show and you know help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation … I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this just happening.”

There’s that wording again: “the severity of the situation.” They keep saying that… sooo… it’s not that he didn’t know anything was happening, just not how bad it was? So he must have been told something or sensed something, right? We imagine there will be a full investigation in light of the multiple lawsuits already filed.

What do YOU think Travis knew??

