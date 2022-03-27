Travis Scott Performs For The First Time Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott took to the stage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper performed at a private pre-Oscars house party in Bel Air, California on Saturday night. Travis was reportedly in good spirits as he hopped up on the stage to do a mixture of raping and DJ-ing in front of dozens of celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus and Serena Williams, Tyga, and Kaia Gerber. However, his girlfriend and baby momma Kylie Jenner did not appear to be in attendance.

Videos emerged on social media Sunday morning showing the musician bopping and smiling throughout his performance of his popular song Sicko Mode for the guests. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Travis Scott performed "SICKO MODE" in a club last night pic.twitter.com/Xk3ZTNkXEV — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE ???? (@dailytrvisxx) March 27, 2022

Sooo does his performance at the event mean he is ready to head back to his music and performing? It sure seems like it…

As we mentioned, his appearance at the pre-Oscars party marks the first time he has been on the mic in front of a crowd since his performance in Houston, Texas, where 10 people passed away from injuries they sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival. The Goosebumps artist has faced a ton of backlash since the tragedy, with many slamming him for continuing to perform on stage despite audience members begging him to stop the show as chaos erupted.

When Travis addressed the incident in an interview, however, he claimed he could not hear the distress from the crowd at the time. In fact, the father said he did not know about the severity of the situation until later:

“It wasn’t until minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you’re like, ‘Wait, what?”

Since then, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Travis, special guest Drake, and the Astroworld promoters – including a suit worth $2 billion against them. The star has attempted to make amends by launching his $5 million event safety initiative Project HEAL, which families of the Astroworld victims have blasted for being a “PR stunt.” He said in the announcement of the charity project:

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

Thoughts on Travis’ first performance since the tragedy? Do you think it is too soon for him to be performing again? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

