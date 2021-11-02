Travis Scott Bought Kylie & Stormi Matching Rings As An Early Push Present -- And They're HUGE!

Travis Scott must have really wanted to show his love for his girls, because he just went BIG in the jewelry department!

The rapper gifted partner Kylie Jenner and their daughter, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, with new, perfectly matching bling this week, which the Kylie Cosmetics mogul herself revealed on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

Announcing simply that “daddy got us matching rings,” while showing a pic of both her and her adorable daughter’s hands, the 24-year-old business mogul clearly came to show off the ice!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!!!

We’re not the only ones impressed, either!

In the comments section just hours after Kylie first published the post, big sister Khloé Kardashian wrote of the Houston-born rapper’s big purchase (below):

“Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn. No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Yes, Khloé, yes he did!

Perhaps it’s just a little early push present (and big sister present for Stormi!) as the fam prepares for their coming adorable addition?!

Not a bad move, Travis! Not a bad move at all!

