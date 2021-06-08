Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Are Back Together Because They 'Missed Each Other' SO Much!

Love is in the air — again!!

Turns out Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly just couldn’t stay away from each other. One month after their reported split, sources now confirm the couple is back together! Speaking to ET on Monday, one insider shared:

“Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day.”

Related: Dax Shepard Reveals Dark Truth Why He Got BANNED From Conan

What does that mean exactly? Don’t worry, they elaborated:

“They’re spending more time together and are both happy. Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other.”

After breaking up in mid-May, the Friday Night Lights star and The Daily Show host were caught in the Big Apple together, seen riding bikes and dancing in the street last weekend! On Sunday, they were even spotted out to dinner at Sushi Azabu, the fun evening captured in pictures by TMZ (HERE).

Apparently, the duo are used to this “on-and-off” relationship since it has been their trend since first coupling up! Another source told Us Weekly:

“Minka and Trevor have been on-and-off. Now they’re back together. They realized they’re both happier being together than apart.”

They don’t mind that paparazzi have captured their date nights, either. Despite not saying anything publicly about their relationship, they do little to hide their identities when out and about together — unlike another couple we know. The source added:

“They’re a private couple but do not care if they’re seen publicly together. They’re just trying to live their lives as any normal couple would.”

To celebrate getting back together and to rekindle their bond, the pair event went on vacation recently!! So how long were they broken up then — days?! The confidant continued:

“They already went on vacation together and are spending a lot of time together. They’re working on their relationship while just enjoying each other’s company.”

But while the lovers might move fast (after quarantining together in NYC, the actress moved into the talk show host’s $27.5 million mansion in Bel-Air last year), they’re not thinking too far ahead. The insider confirmed:

“It’s not like they’re rushing down the aisle any time soon.”

So we suppose they have plenty of time to break up and make up while they figure out if they’re meant to be! Guess that’s what dating’s all about anyway!

Related: Chris Harrison Is DONE With Bachelor Franchise!

When reports first circulated about their split, an insider shared the reasoning, telling ET:

“Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart.”

Have those really changed so quickly?! We doubt it! But here’s to hoping they continue to live out a happily ever after! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s healthy to have such an “on-and-off” romance? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza]