Khloé Kardashian Directly Hits Back At Tristan Thompson Dating Rumors By Calling Out 'Lies'!

Is Khloé Kardashian dating Tristan Thompson again? She finally set the record straight!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, there has been speculation for months now that the 38-year-old reality star rekindled her relationship with the 32-year-old basketball player – even though he’s cheated on her multiple times. Signs of their alleged rekindling dropped earlier this year when Tristan moved into a $12.5 million home just two miles down the road from Khloé’s place in Hidden Hills. Living closer to the television personality obvi could have been for their two kids.

However, he’s been hitting the like button on her sexy pictures on Instagram. Khloé and her family also have been publicly showing their support for the athlete following the death of his mother Andrea Thompson. Most recently, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and North West were seen attending Tristan’s Los Angeles Lakers games.

Given their actions over the past few months, fans ultimately cannot help but think that the Kardashian family is trying to soft launch Khloé and Tristan being back together! But is that the case? It’s no secret that Tristan wants more with the Good American Founder. As an insider previously told Entertainment Tonight:

“Tristan still loves Khloé and would love to be with her again. He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family.”

Ugh. But does she feel the same way, enough to give their romance another shot following his betrayal? Well, we’re finally getting some answers! And no, it’s not in the form of a cryptic quote! This time, she took more of a direct approach to address the dating rumors. According to Khloé, the rumors about her and Tristan are… not true! And she is sick and tired of everyone “pushing this narrative.” Her response came when Deuxmoi posted a question from someone who wanted to know if the two were an item again earlier this week, to which the celebrity gossip account replied:

“Allegedly he’s back with Koko, so maybe she’s soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared, and doesn’t give Koko a hard time.”

When a fan account shared the post, The Kardashians star took to the comments section and shut down the rumor, saying:

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

Khloé then used her support of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick as an example, saying:

“Example….. just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are.”

Clearly, Khloé was fed up with the speculation! Although she set the record straight on the dating rumors, we have a feeling that will not stop fans from thinking they’re together again! What do YOU think about her response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Tristan Thompson/Instagram]