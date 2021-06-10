Khloé Kardashian Reveals If She Wants To Get Married Again -- Listen Up, Tristan Thompson!

It’s the end of one chapter… and the beginning of the next?

Khloé Kardashian has been through a LOT over the 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her on-screen relationship with Tristan Thompson alone has included multiple cheating scandals, giving birth ON CAMERA, and their tentative reunion during a pandemic. (And that’s just in the past few years!) KoKo has always laid it all out for her audience, but her post-KUWTK future is less clear.

In a new clip from the finale, Kim Kardashian asked her sister what she hopes may happen to her “in the next 15 to 20 years.” The Good American founder replied:

“I hope I have a sibling for True. But also, I don’t feel incomplete if I don’t.”

She continued:

“I don’t know, I think I want to be married again. I think. But I also don’t think I need to be married in order to feel like, this is our union.”

So, did she end the series “united” with her basketball player beau? The clip featured some more uncertainty, as Tristan informed his baby momma via FaceTime how much he was enjoying his new home in Boston:

“It’s good. I mean, the weather’s been great, everyone’s been welcoming. It makes me happy.”

Proposing the idea of spending the holidays together, he explained:

“I think it works perfect. I have a game on Christmas in Boston. So, it makes sense for us all to do Christmas in Boston. But you should be out here, at least, you know, by next Friday.”

However, the 36-year-old doubtfully responded:

“I don’t know… I have to just think about it.”

The Celtics star questioned:

“What’s there to think about?”

In a confessional, Khloé reflected:

“It’s definitely weighing on me to figure out what to do. Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before, but I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings.”

Spoiler alert… the reality star posted some absolutely adorable pics of their daughter decorating gingerbread cookies in Massachusetts around Christmas, so it seems like she must have bit the bullet and had an East Coast holiday.

But shortly after, she wrote that she was celebrating New Years with a “party for two” with her toddler. So maybe she didn’t stay in Boston too long? Was that the couple’s holiday compromise? The athlete did have a game in Detroit on January 1, so maybe it just didn’t work out to ring in the New Year together…

The Khloe/Tristan saga may not be resolved on KUWTK (we mean, they didn’t even cover the recent cheating rumors or paternity drama), but we think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing more of this on-again, off-again couple on the KarJenner’s upcoming Hulu show. And thank goodness for that!

Ch-ch-check out the KUWTK clip (below):

