Twin Peaks Actor Walter Olkewicz Dead At 72

Twin Peaks’ actor Walter Olkewicz died at age 72 on Tuesday. His son Zak revealed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, explaining that the performer had suffered 20 years worth of health issues after a few knee surgeries caused serious infections.

Despite being bedridden for the last period of his life, the actor did reprise his beloved role of Jacques in Twin Peaks during the series reboot in 2017. On how the star was able to pull off his final acting credit while facing challenging physical struggles, his son shared:

“It was his first role in almost 15 years, and he did it all from behind a bar to cover the fact that he couldn’t stand.”

Movie magic!

TV fans may also remember him as Nick the cable guy in a Season 7 Seinfeld episode titled The Cadillac (above). He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. R.I.P., Walter!

[Image via Seinfeld/Hulu]