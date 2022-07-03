Two Men Charged With Murder Of Model Christy Giles & Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Who Were Dumped Outside LA Hospitals Last Year

There is an update on the tragic murders of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

As we’ve reported, the bodies of the model and the architectural designer were left at different hospitals in El Lay on November 23 of last year by three masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates. Christy was pronounced dead once discovered at Southern California Hospital in Culver City that day. A coroner determined that the 24-year-old had passed away with a mix of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB or commonly known as the date rape drug).

Meanwhile, Hilda was found unconscious and in critical condition at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. While she remained in a coma for a bit, she sadly died on November 24. She tested positive for cocaine, MDMA, and other undetermined drugs.

Ultimately, the coroner said Christy died due to “multiple drug intoxication” while Hilda died from multiple organ failure and “multiple drug intoxication.” Both deaths were ruled a homicide. It is believed by police the two women were given drugs and overdosed at an Los Angeles residence shortly after meeting a group of men at another party.

Now, it looks like charges have been brought to two people involved in the case.

According to court records obtained by The Los Angeles Times on Saturday, prosecutors have officially charged David Pearce and Brandt Osborn for their murders. Those who’ve been following this case may recall that the Los Angeles Police Department previously arrested the two men in December 2021. Pearce was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, while Osborn and another man Michael Ansbach were arrested on suspicion of being accessories in the murders.

However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not charge three men with any crimes at the time – leading to the release of Osborn and Ansbach. Pearce ended up remaining behind bars due to unrelated charges alleging he sexually assaulted or raped four women between 2010 and 2020.

Ansbach has not been charged in the case at this time, The Los Angeles Times reported. Meanwhile, Pearce’s attorney, Jacob Glucksman, says he plans on pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on July 11. The lawyer also declined to make a statement to the outlet, only noting his client “adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women’s unfortunate deaths.”

Hopefully, these two women will finally get some justice. Reactions to the case update, Perezcious paralegals? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via GoFundMe, Christy Giles/Instagram]