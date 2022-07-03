Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims Her Former Business Manager Made HOW MUCH From Her Conservatorship?!

Britney Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, believes her former business managers may have had a bigger hand in the pop sensation’s conservatorship than they are willing to say.

According to Variety, the lawyer filed new documents claiming that Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group was not only involved in creating the controversial legal arrangement but received at least $18 million from it. OMG! As you know, the company and its founder, Lou Taylor, worked as the 40-year-old singer’s business manager for years between 2008 and 2020. Tri Star was hired by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, right around the time he placed her under the conservatorship.

And while the group has vehemently denied any involvement in the arrangement, the new court documents from Rosengart insist that they were heavily a part in facilitating it. As the filing states:

“Tri Star, Lou Taylor, and Robin Greenhill have all denied that Tri Star was involved in the creation of the Conservatorship. At the time the conservatorship.. .was established by this Court in early 2008, Tri Star had no role in Ms. Spears’ affairs.” The filing also references media interviews where Tri Star denied their involvement in the conservatorship. These denials by Tri Star and its representatives are false.”

He also wrote that Tri Star received “$18-plus million from the conservatorship it helped create.” Sadly, we are not surprised that Lou, Robin, and Tri Star profited this much off of her conservatorship – but this is still messed up. Furthermore, Rosengart states that Tri Star “built its company on the back of Britney Spears,” adding:

“Despite its integral role at the time the conservatorship was established, despite reaping at least $18 million from Britney Spears while she was a conservatee, and despite building its brand on Ms. Spears’s name and incredible talent and hard work… when Tri Star’s counsel was informally asked by the undersigned counsel in late 2021 for basic of information concerning the conservatorship… Tri Star, like Mr. Spears, chose to stonewall and obfuscate.”

Wow…

Ever since Britney’s conservatorship ended, Rosengart has been determined to investigate into Tri Star’s conduct over the years — even hiring the P.I. firm Kroll to look into the matter. In addition, the new filing included alleged emails found by Kroll that were sent between Taylor, Jamie, and his former lawyer Geraldine Wyle, discussing the details of the conservatorship before it even started in February 2008. Per the court docs, Taylor allegedly wrote to the 69-year-old dad on January 17, 2008, that she spoke with Wyle and her co-counsel:

“[Andrew Wallet] and Tri Star will serve as co’s [with] you.”

Taylor then messaged Wyle:

“I look forward to working with you.”

Another email Wyle allegedly sent to Taylor on January 30, 2008, stated:

“We have run into a problem with [the] judge selection… the only judge who will be able to hear our case on Friday is the one drug [sic] who will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs [to Britney Spears].”

According to the legal docs, other emails seemingly suggested that Taylor wanted to be a co-conservator, including one from February 2008 in which she allegedly said:

“I am the right person for this.”

She continued in another message in 2008:

“I have fought for Jamie for 3 years, prayed and fasted with him every week and life has changed drastically because of this determination.”

Yeah…

Things are not looking good for them, if this is true!

In response to the allegations, an attorney for Tri Star, Scott Edelman, denied everything on Saturday to Variety, saying:

“This is materially misleading. As all the evidence makes abundantly clear, the conservatorship was set up on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and approved by the Court for more than 12 years. In fact, Tri Star was not even the business manager for the conservatorship when it was established. Cherry-picked excerpts from emails cannot change the facts, which is why this nonsense will all end once and for all when records are unsealed.”

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 13 at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse, so we’ll see what happens next then. In the meantime, are you shocked by how much Tri Star allegedly made from Britney’s conservatorship? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

