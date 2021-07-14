2 Men Found Dead At Former Versace Mansion -- Just 1 Day Before Anniversary Of Giovanni Versace's Death

Miami Beach police have launched a death investigation after two men were found dead inside a hotel room at the former Versace mansion. But here’s the kicker: it happened on the eve of Giovanni Versace’s tragic death anniversary.

Cops were reportedly called to the million-dollar home just before 1:30 pm on Wednesday after receiving a phone call from housekeeping who discovered the bodies. According to TMZ, authorities pronounced the two men dead upon arrival to the boutique establishment. The crime scene was reportedly contained to that area, and no other details have since been released.

However, people around the upscale lodging told WPLG that they actually had no idea the discovery had been made. Visitor Melanie Rog said to the outlet:

“It was surprising. Not pleasant.”

Yeah, you think! It’s not exactly something guests want to have happened while temporarily staying at a hotel — unless you’re some sort of true crime fan. Anywho…

Talk about a really strange coincidence, huh! In case you didn’t know, Thursday is the 24th anniversary of the iconic fashion designer’s murder. Gianni was gunned down outside his South Beach residence in an assassination that shocked the world in July 1997. As you may know, the 50-year-old had just unlocked the gate of his home after having breakfast at the News Café when Andrew Cunanan whipped a gun out and shot him twice in the back of the head. Versace’s blood had famously stained the front steps of the property, which he had been living in for five years before his murder.

A widespread manhunt for the former male prostitute ensued and soon made headlines worldwide. Cunanan had also already been suspected in the slayings of four other men at the time of Versace’s death. And once police caught up to him more than one week later, he died by suicide in a houseboat several blocks away from the mansion.

Since Versace’s murder, the house was sold in 2013 and transformed into a 10 guest room business called The Villa Casa Casuarina. It is unclear if the two deaths are related to the anniversary at this time, but operations have reportedly resumed. According to WPLG, police believe there was also no threat to the public.

Wow…

We will have to keep you updated if any more details drop. What are your reactions to this crazy coincidence, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

