Blac Chyna & Tyga Finally Reach Agreement In Tense Custody Battle Over Son King

After a long and bitter legal battle, Blac Chyna and Tyga‘s custody arrangement is finally settled.

As we’ve been following since July, the entire mess started with the reality TV star (who now goes by Angela White) filing for joint custody of her and the rapper’s son King Cairo. That didn’t fly with the 35-year-old musician, who then took to social media to air out some dirty laundry about their situation. He said in a comment section at the time:

“10 years later… nah… stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

So harsh!

Afterward, it was revealed that Tyga was seeking full legal and physical custody of the 11-year-old, which only added to the messiness. But luckily, right before the holidays, the co-parents have finally settled their dispute. And not much has changed! According to insiders for TMZ on Friday, the decision was actually shockingly amicable. Wow, right?

The source dished that the exes agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their kiddo. This also means they both have the right to make big decisions for him — such as his health, education, and general welfare. Chyna will get to spend every weekend with King — from Friday to Monday — while his dad will get him during the weekdays.

On top of that, Tyga won’t have to pay any child support, and neither parent can talk negatively about each other in front of their child. Supposedly they’ll soon be getting into a program that’s going to monitor their communication back and forth, for the best interest of them as well as King.

It definitely sounds like everything will be calming down very soon. And what a perfect time for it to happen with Christmas right around the corner!! Hopefully this starts a new era for the fam where they’ll lead a much more happy and peaceful life. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

