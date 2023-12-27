What?! Blac Chyna & Tyga Force Guests to Sign $500K NDA To Attend Son King Cairo's Baptism!

Blac Chyna and Tyga are taking NO chances when it comes to their son King Cairo!

According to Page Six on Wednesday, the exes and co-parents sent family and friends a pricey nondisclosure agreement they must sign if they wish to attend the 11-year-old’s upcoming baptism. The outlet obtained a copy of the document which was filed in court on Tuesday, and it puts guests on the hook for $500,000 if they fail to obey the rules. Dang!!

The papers, which have to be signed before the ceremony, prohibit any guests from taking pictures or videos of the event or sharing anything on social media. It also gives the rapper and model the right to “inspect and confiscate” all smart devices at the event (such as phones, Apple watches, and tablets). Okay, seems somewhat standard (at least for high-profile stars like them). They’re just trying to protect their child’s privacy, right? Well, there’s more…

The document also prohibits anyone from making “disparaging statements” about Tyga — both “oral or written.” Whoa! That seems like a strange thing to include in an NDA for a baptism, don’t ya think??

This shocking NDA comes after the exes just finalized their custody agreement earlier this month. A judge just confirmed they will both have joint legal and physical custody and the right to make decisions regarding their son, such as about his general welfare, schooling, and health. Despite her best efforts, the Special Forces star, who goes by Angela White now, didn’t win child support, either.

Innerestingly, as per this decision, both celebs had to agree not to speak negatively about the other in front of King. Maybe this has something to do with why making “disparaging statements” about the Rack City musician was off-limits in the NDA? Perhaps Chyna and Tyga are worried people in their inner circle might lash out at him following this legal drama? Either way, they’re making sure anyone in their orbit can’t impact his reputation in any way! And anyone who signs the agreement and doesn’t abide by the terms would be required to pay the six-figure fee, so they’re not messing around!

Do you think this is justified? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/FayesVision]