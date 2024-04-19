Tyler Cameron NOT Invited To Bachelorette Ex Hannah Brown’s Wedding! Ouch!

Hannah Brown doesn’t seem to be having cold feet about her upcoming wedding — but she’s definitely giving Tyler Cameron the cold shoulder!

Fans of The Bachelorette will know the face of Season 15 is getting married soon to her boyfriend of nearly three years Adam Woolard. It’s not clear when they’ll officially say “I do,” but one person who for sure won’t be in attendance is her Bachelorette ex-boyfriend! On Thursday, Tyler told The US Sun:

“My invite is not in the mail and it’s probably not coming as it shouldn’t be.”

Related: Tyler Weighs In On Golden Bachelor Divorce!

Wow! It sounds like he’s not taking it personally at all! The 31-year-old added:

“I think a lot of people have asked me that question and I think exes shouldn’t be going to your wedding. I just don’t think that’s a good idea for anybody.”

We’re sure a lot of people would agree — especially when the exes look like Tyler! We can’t help but wonder if Hannah’s fiancé had something to do with the wedding guest list decision… After all she did have to get it cleared by him to cameo on Tyler’s show!

But Tyler assures everyone he only thinks of Hannah as “a good friend.” He added:

“I think we can certainly call on each other and, you know, be there for each other. So I think that’s important.”

They can be there for each other… as long as “there” isn’t the wedding locale!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU think exes belong at weddings? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Hannah Brown/Instagram & Bachelor Nation & NBC/YouTube]