Hannah Brown Had To Get WRITTEN APPROVAL From Fiancé To Work With Hot Ex Tyler Cameron Again?!

Get it in writing, Alabama Hannah! Always get it in writing!

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is part of her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron‘s forthcoming home renovation show Going Home With Tyler Cameron that’ll hit streaming service Amazon Prime on Thursday. In one ‘sode, she helps the hunky male model reno the home of a sweet client couple named Karen and Dan. But she couldn’t go on the show at all without first getting a WRITTEN permission slip from her fiancé Adam Woolard! OMG!

Related: Tyler’s Surprisingly Spicy Response To Ex Kristin Cavallari’s New Boyfriend!

So, TooFab spoke to the 31-year-old hunk about Hannah popping up to work as an interior designer on his home renovation show. Tyler admitted that at first, he was worried about working with his ex. But thankfully, they were able to “bury [their] hatchet” and move forward:

“I was a little worried about how we were going to work together, if it was going to be fun or if it was going to be tough. But we both were able to kind of bury our hatchet from the past and have fun together.”

Great! And he gushed about her work on screen, too:

“She was amazing. She worked so hard. She brought a beautiful design to Karen and Dan, and we executed it, and it came out incredible. She nailed it. She was so much fun. She’s a pro. She’s incredible.”

Awww!

That is sweet. But here’s where the humor comes in!! As you’ll no doubt remember, in the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, Brown chose Jed Wyatt instead of Tyler. And we alllll know how that turned out. (LOLz @ Jed! Sucks to suck, bro!)

But as far as Tyler and Hannah were concerned, after the show ended, they kept trying to make things work. They just never really found solid footing in any potential post-show relationship, and in time, they went their separate ways! Tyler eventually got with Gigi Hadid, and then Camila Kendra, and then Paige Lorenze, and now, he’s got himself another girlfriend! And Hannah played the field before settling down with Woolard, to whom she’s now engaged to be married!

Through it all, the reality TV duo has struggled to remain just friends, though. So, when Going Home came up, and Brown was asked to join the show for a guest appearance, Woolard balked a bit! So says Tyler in his TooFab chat, at least!! The hunky former football star explained how he stayed far away from that hornets’ nest and allowed Hannah to navigate the convo solo with Woolard about whether to join the show:

“I let her handle that one. But I think she did get a — what do they call it? What are they, parent notes? Whatever. I don’t know… Approval.”

OMG!!

Like, a permission slip?! Imagine going to your fiancé and asking for a handwritten note that says you’re allowed to be on a TV show! Of course, Tyler meant that in a lighthearted way. And remembering Hannah from her time in the spotlight, we’re sure she navigated things openly and honestly with Adam. Still, that’s pretty f**king funny — the thought of a signed permission slip!! Watch Tyler explain more about it (below):

You can also catch more of Tyler’s Going Home project in this 82-second teaser clip (below):

Looks cool!

Like we said up top, Going Home With Tyler Cameron hits Prime Video beginning on Thursday. Will U be streaming it, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below) with your reactions to Alabama Hannah popping up on screen after getting permission to do so from her man!

[Image via Tyler Cameron/Instagram/Hannah Brown/Instagram]