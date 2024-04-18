Tyler Cameron Slams Golden Bachelor Divorce & Shares HIS Theory On Why They Didn't Work Out!

Tyler Cameron has a very interesting theory about why the Golden Bachelor couple split up so fast!

72-year-old Gerry Turner and 70-year-old Theresa Nist announced their decision to divorce last week, just three months after their wedding was broadcast on national TV. Ever since they announced their split late last week, Bachelor Nation personalities have been coming out of the woodwork to publicly slam the duo for their quickie divorce. And now, Hannah Brown‘s ex-boyfriend is doing the same!

Tyler went on SiriusXM‘s TODAY Show Radio broadcast of The Happy Hour on Wednesday to promote his new Prime Video home renovation show Going Home. Inevitably, the topic of the Golden Bachelor‘s brutally quick breakup came up! After all, every Bach Nation star has to weigh in! First, the 31-year-old reality TV star and notorious playboy shaded the s**t out of Gerry and Theresa by calling himself a “dating expert” compared to their brief and ill-fated relationship:

“Three months? They make all of my relationships seem very long. Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them!”

Oof!

He isn’t the only one floored by the fact these two older and supposedly wiser have one of the shortest relationships in franchise history! But it’s wild to hear coming from an insider! Tyler called their sudden split “a true stain on love in the Bachelor world.” Yikes!!!

See, like many fans, Tyler feels betrayed! He had high hopes for Gerry and Theresa because their love story was “the most wholesome” arc which brought back “so much joy” to the beleaguered franchise. Until their divorce, of course! Tyler slammed the couple for making him ride that emotional roller coaster:

“[They] brought, like, the joy and true love that we thought, and then they just pulled the rug right out from under us like, ‘Nope, we don’t want to live together [or] live near each other.'”

Ouch! But he’s not wrong with that line of criticism. After all, not living together or even near each other was the main issue that broke up Gerry and Theresa in the end! (Though perhaps one of the many main issues, we should say…)

Anyways, unlike other critics of the ill-fated couple, Cameron didn’t just come with shade. He came with theories, too!! Using his widowed father as the example for his theory, Tyler explained how he believes that Gerry and Theresa were both too set in their ways and too stubborn to want to change for a partner. The hunky home reno show host posited:

“My dad, he’s old, he’s set in his ways and he’s single and he can’t find anyone that wants to deal with the stuff he does. … He doesn’t want to change much either and I imagine Gerry and Theresa … don’t want to change their ways. He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is and [Nist] doesn’t want to leave … New Jersey where she wants to live. Like, it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older, you get more stubborn.”

Honestly, that’s not a bad theory. People do tend to get more stubborn with age. Not that it’s necessarily a personality defect or anything — you just get used to the way you’ve always done things and it’s hard to turn on a dime! Heck, we feel that way already and we’re not even old! LOLz! Jokes aside, you can watch Tyler make his case for the stubbornness theory (below):

What do U think of Tyler’s take on the Golden Bachelor brouhaha, y’all?? Do you think he makes a good point?! Or are you WAY more skeptical about the ill-fated marriage and its super-fast demise?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube/SiriusXM/YouTube]