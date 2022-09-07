REALLY?! Tyrese Gibson & Zelie Timothy Are Back Together After He Called Her A Sexual ‘Manipulator’

It looks like Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy are giving their relationship another shot… believe it or not!

Just two months after breaking up, the on-again couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal they’re back together once again. Zelie and Tyrese made the surprise announcement to their followers by sharing a video of themselves smiling and laughing together while in an embrace on the beach. Their caption read:

“Sweetest touch has always been yours. I can’t deny that. Thank you my love.”

The Fast & Furious star also posted another video of his influencer girlfriend, professing his “endless love” for Zelie in the caption:

“It’s clear I couldn’t deny the love I feel for you if I tried…… Happy Labor Day my love……. A whole vibe you are… Endless love….. Endless love….”

You can ch-ch-check out the duo’s announcement (below):

Aw! Sweet, right? And not at all what we expected after the Baby Boy actor aired the couple’s very dirty laundry!

Related: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Still ‘Have Not Reconciled’!

Their reconciliation comes after Tyrese said he ended things with Zelie and called her a “masterful manipulator” in July. He ranted on the ‘gram at the time:

“I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator. I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy. She’s verified now and wasn’t ready to be married. She still wanted to go BIG [and] live her best life.”

Whoa!

Several weeks later, however, Tyrese publicly apologized to Zelie for his “harsh and hurtful words.” He posted:

It was a very messy and public split! So with these details in mind…

While some of their followers offered their support to Tyrese and Zelie on their reconciliation, others did not have the same warm wishes for the pair and offered some advice going forward with their relationship — to keep certain parts of their complicated romance off the internet. See the reactions (below):

“Chileeee please let me give you a tip, if y’all gone keep getting back together, DONT tell us when you break up plz and thanks. We don’t need to be on this emotional rollercoaster wit y’all I promise” “Nothing bad breaking up and making up . But the bad thing is you bringing it to the social media. SMH” “Breakup next time without social media. Yalls smile means more” “Tyrese stay off the internet next time u get upset please” “@Tyrese don’t come come back on here with another rant!!” “Get us out the group text bru” “When y’all break up again can y’all leave us out of the group chat” “Toxicity at best!”

Seemingly in response to the backlash, Zelie later hopped on Instagram Stories to share a graphic that read:

“Your relationship doesn’t need to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It’s a relationship. Not a community project.”

Hopefully,Tyrese and Zelie have actually worked out whatever issues they were dealing with before this reconciliation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Zelie Timothy/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]