UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing His Sisters!

This is a very upsetting story.

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his sisters. Born in Mexico and raised in New York, Rivera is a mixed martial artist who began his professional career in the Titan Fighting Championship. He signed with UFC in May 2020, his most recent match taking place in September.

According to ESPN, the 31-year-old was apprehended just after noon in Boynton Beach, Florida by local police and is currently being held without bail. A Boynton Beach Police department spokesperson confirmed the athlete is accused of stabbing his two sisters.

Local outlet the Sun Sentinel revealed that officers arrived at the residence after multiple neighbors and one of the women had called 911. According to the arrest report, the younger sister, 22, was found near the road “covered in blood,” and told police that her sister was still inside.

The young woman had multiple stab wounds and suffered from two collapsed lungs. She had been stabbed in her back, head, and arm, while her older sister, 33, was injured on her back, face, arms, and hands. They were both rushed to the hospital, and as of Thursday, one was stable as the other was in critical condition.

The Sun Sentinel reported that the older sister told police they had come to visit their brother and were staying in one of his spare rooms when they awoke to Rivera attacking them with a knife. As she fought him off, her younger sister rushed out of the room. Neighbors woke to the young woman banging on their door pleading:

“He’s trying to kill me! Please help my sister.”

Per the incident report, Rivera fled after realizing the police had been called. When officers caught up with him he told them “I killed my sisters.” He confirmed entering the room while they were sleeping and stabbing them with a “brass knuckle knife.” He then explained the attack was “his purpose,” given to him by “a higher power.” He was then arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

UFC released a statement that read:

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues. The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

This is a very disturbing incident, and it’s clear that Rivera is deeply unwell. We wish his sisters a full and speedy recovery.

