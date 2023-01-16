University Of Georgia Football Player & Staff Member Dead In Car Crash Hours After Championship Celebration

The University of Georgia football community is mourning the loss of two valued members.

Devin Willock, 20, and staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, tragically died in a car crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning in Athens, just hours after celebrating the team’s national championship at Stanford Stadium, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. In a statement from the UGA Athletic Association it was revealed that there was also a 21-year-old male passenger and a 26-year-old female passenger in the 2021 Ford Expedition LeCroy was driving. Both sustained injuries, but are in stable condition. A Sunday statement from the Athletic Association reads:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time. The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

As per the police department, the four were driving together when their vehicle struck two power poles and trees after it left the road. Willock, a sophomore on the team, died at the scene, while LeCroy died at the hospital. Head coach Kirby Smart emotionally expressed in a statement:

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Jordan Davis, a former player at the university, now on the Philadelphia Eagles, took to Twitter Sunday to pay tribute:

“Heartbroken Fr, Watching them grow and become like family over these few years. There is no grief without love, and we love both of you like family”

Heartbroken Fr, Watching them grow and become like family over these few years. There is no grief without love, and we love both of you like family ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/f7caksCUZY — Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) January 15, 2023

University of Georgia President, Jere M. Morehead, also took to the app to share his condolences Sunday, writing:

“On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community: student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident.”

Statement from President Jere W. Morehead. pic.twitter.com/Hj1WTJZx7F — UGA (@universityofga) January 15, 2023

The tragedy marks Athen-Clarke County’s first fatal vehicle crash of 2023. According to police, the incident is currently under investigation.

Our hearts go out to Willock and Le Croy’s families during this unimaginable time, and we hope for a quick recovery for the other two involved in the crash. Rest in peace.

