Valerie Bertinelli Is On Team Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce -- Says They're Not A 'PR Move'!

Valerie Bertinelli is making it clear where she stands — and it’s on the side of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

As we’ve been reporting, there’s been A LOT of talk surrounding the legitimacy of Tay Tay and the Kansas City Chiefs star’s relationship. Everyone has been giving their opinion about whether they think the couple will be short-lived, go the distance, or if they’re really a couple at all. And now, the 63-year-old actress is weighing in. She said in a new TikTok over the weekend:

“Can all of you Negative Nellies just stop? Stop! Let the rest of us enjoy watching two successful, funny, talented, incredibly gorgeous human beings — let us enjoy watching them fall in love.”

Tell ’em, Valerie!

Related: Friend Of ANOTHER Travis Ex Thinks Taylor Relationship Is Fake!

She went on to add that she’s not fond of all the speculation about their romance:

“‘Oh, she was too loud!’ It’s a game, it’s a football game! They’re exciting, they’re very thrilling! ‘Oh, it’s a PR move’ — shut up! Shut up!”

The One Day At A Time alum went on to remind people to be “respectful” of the couple:

“And don’t take sneaky pictures and sell them. Be respectful. Let the rest of us respectfully enjoy this love story that’s playing out in front of us. Okay? Thank you.”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Do U agree with Valerie, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Valerie Bertinelli/TikTok/MEGA/WENN]