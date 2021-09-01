Awww! Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent & More Reunite For The First Time With All Their Babies!

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay spent the day together with all of their babies!

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules stars shared photos on Instagram of a reunion they had at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, with each of the new mommas bringing their little ones — too adorable!

As you may recall, Lala shares 5-month-old daughter Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett, Brittany shares 4-month-old son Cruz Michael with hubby Jax Taylor, Stassi shares 7-month-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose with husband Beau Clark, and Scheana shares 4-month-old daughter Summer Moon with fiancé Brock Davies.

So many babies in the same three-month window! It was about time that all four kiddos finally got together for a play date!

Related: Scheana Shay Is Engaged To Rugby Star Brock Davis! Awww!

Scheana captioned a photo of her outing with the gal pals, writing:

“Mamas day out! We finally got all the bubs together!”

Meanwhile, Stassi — who was fired from the Bravo series in 2020 along with Kristen Doute for calling the cops on their former cast member Faith Stowers for a crime she did not commit — joked on her account:

“We used to pose with cocktails.”

And Brittany shared the same picture, writing:

“Cruz with all of his GF’s #HartfordOceanSummerCruz”

LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the snapshot of the Bravolebrities posing with their children (below):

Cute!

While several of the moms have gotten together with their babies over the past few months, the outing marked the first time that Scheana has actually been with both Lala and Stassi at the same time since cutting ties with them last year. The Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast host actually revealed that she was no longer friends with Lala, explaining why she unfollowed her on social media on the No Filter With Zack Peter podcast in 2020:

“I unfollowed [Lala]. I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that. Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

Sounds pretty toxic! Maybe things have since been mended?

In terms of her friendship with Stassi, the reality star admitted they were also no longer on good terms, saying:

“I unfollowed [Stassi] first. She returned the favor … For the exact thing that I praised her about — for being there for me — is the exact reason we aren’t friends anymore.”

We guess based on this reunion, the women decided to bury all the hatchets for the sake of their kids! Reactions to the mini-reunion, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, FayesVision/WENN, Judy Eddy/WENN, WENN/Avalon]