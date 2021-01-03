Andy Cohen Appears To Show A Hint Of Regret Over 2020's Vanderpump Rules Firings

Perhaps Andy Cohen is feeling the pangs of regret on this one?

The Watch What Happens Live host is the subject of a brand new profile out this week in the New York Times, and while the thing is all-encompassing, we’re most interested in some comments he has in there about the spate of Vanderpump Rules firings that dominated the Bravo-sphere in 2020.

As you’ll recall, Cohen and other Bravo producers and execs elected to fire Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and several others from the popular Vanderpump Rules franchise amid allegations of racist behavior and unearthed and resurfaced racially and culturally insensitive comments. But did Cohen’s team go too far in giving them the axe?

It appears he may think so…

The 52-year-old host and network executive called the dismissals “decisions for that moment” during his interview with the Times, noting that he’d rather have fans see reality stars “work through their problematic behavior on screen,” and grow or change (or not) from the effort.

He told the outlet (below):

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed.”

That’s interesting, for sure, and he’s not wrong that it’s more interesting — and probably more beneficial — to have people work through their problems than just sweep them under the rug.

But still, if you take that line of thinking all the way to its logical conclusion, does that mean that no bad behavior will ever get punished at all? So there’s basically no consequences for doing anything? Like, at some point you’ve got to make people pay for their unacceptable behavior, too, right? Strike a balance! That’s all we’re saying!

And while Cohen was proud in the interview about how Bravo has “been able to build a big tent” in his opinion as far as what viewers are watching, he was still miffed at various problems plaguing the network. For one, the New York resident seemed amazed that fans have been calling on Southern Charm to be canceled, citing it as being particularly problematic.

The St. Louis native fired back quickly and shortly on that possibility, responding (below):

“Why shouldn’t it be on? Do we want to cancel the South?”

Hmmm… Some people might say yes…

But no, we get it, we see what you mean, Andy!

What do U think of Cohen’s quick little comment there about the VPR firings, Perezcious readers?

Did Bravo jump the gun in canning their particularly problematic reality stars? Or was it time to cut ’em loose and move on?

Sound OFF with your take about all this down in the comments (below)…

