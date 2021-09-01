Stephen Amell Admits He Was 'Being An A**hole' To His Wife Before Getting Removed From Delta Flight!

There’s a time and place for everything, and Stephen Amell now knows that a domestic flight is neither the time nor place to be a loud, drunk “a**hole”!

This is the lesson he learned after getting kicked off a Delta flight in June after a disagreement with his wife, Cassandra Jean, as he explained during Tuesday’s episode of Michael Rosenbaum‘s Inside of You podcast.

Addressing the incident head on, the Arrow alum opened up, saying he feels “deeply ashamed” about his actions at the time. He admitted that he had “too many drinks” before getting on the plane and just couldn’t “handle [his] s**t.” He explained:

“What happened was — and it’s very, very simple — I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane…”

So why the fight with his wife? Oh, it wasn’t even about her at all! He confessed:

“I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight.”

When Amell initially addressed the incident back in June, he tweeted that he and Cass “got into an argument” which escalated and ultimately led to him being asked to leave the flight. He was not, at the time, fully taking on the blame.

But the actor changed his tune in the new interview, confessing that the incident “was not an argument” because his wife barely said a word while he was being “loud and upset.” He continued:

“I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument. In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, ‘If you don’t lower your voice, they’re going to ask you to get off the plane.’ That’s the only thing she said the entire time.”

Well, she was batting .1000 with her single comment. They certainly did remove him.

Making it clear that the incident was entirely his fault, the 40-year-old added:

“It was not an argument … This is 100 percent my fault. Like, I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a**hole in public. I was an a**hole in public.”

we guess that's an accomplishment?

Amell went on to say he now finds the incident “really, really shameful,” before revealing what he learned from it all:

“It makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don’t necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don’t drink in a public place if you can’t handle your s**t.”

Amen to that!

