Vanessa Bryant Shares Poignant Clip Of Kobe Talking 'Ups And Downs' Of Marriage

We’ve been following Vanessa Bryant‘s journey through her grieving process after the tragic passing of husband Kobe Bryant back in January of 2020 — and today we’re in tears right along with her.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old posted a clip of the late Laker‘s basketball player speaking on the nature of happiness and what it meant to him. In the video, which Vanessa artfully edited to incorporate a very calming tune, Kobe expresses his views on marriage and what it takes to have a joyful and long-standing relationship.

In the video, he said:

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage, whether it’s in career. Things are never perfect. But through love you continue to persevere and you move through. Through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges. Inevitably, another storm comes. Guess what? You ride that one out too.”

His words say so much about who he was as a person, and we can definitely understand why Vanessa would’ve shared them. In a time of history like the one we’re in, only two days after what’s now known as Capitol Chaos, spending time with our loved ones has never felt so powerful. And it’s so touching and beautiful to see Vanessa remembering her husband in this way by sharing such a public, yet highly personal moment. She’s not only a grieving wife, but she’s also grieving the loss of her daughter Gianna, too, which makes this even more gut wrenching.

Near the end of Kobe’s speech, he added:

“So I think love is a certain determination and persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

Wow. There’s just so much leaving us awestruck in his words. This certainly isn’t the first time that Vanessa remembered Kobe, but it touches us each and every time, like back when she posted about her daughter Capri remembering her late father.

Watch the full clip:

In the caption, she says,

“I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much.”

Right to the heart.

Though we’ve lost a legend, Kobe continues to live on through his children and his wife. But, also, in case you missed it, Kobe created a young adult book series called Epoca — which writer Ivy Claire helped him cultivate. The second and final book in the installment, Epoca: The River of Sand, released in December of 2020. So, another way to honor his life is to head over to your book retailer of choice and check out his book series!

As always, our hearts are with Vanessa and her family at this time. Mamba strong! #Mambacita

