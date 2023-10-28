Vanessa Hudgens Mourns 'Dead' Single Life With Spooky Bachelorette Party!

Vanessa Hudgens is putting her single life six feet under!

After popping off to the world for assuming she was pregnant while enjoying her bachelorette party recently, the High School Musical alum is finally showing us what that getaway was all about! As we reported, fans were quick to speculate she was with child because she was wearing baggy clothing like sweats in her party highlights video. SUCH a stretch… so to speak. But now everyone can see it was because she was waiting for the right moment to reveal her actual ‘fit!

Related: Vanessa Fans Are Not OK After Ex Austin Butler Called Her ‘A Friend’!

On Instagram Thursday, the bride of baseball star Cole Tucker posted some AH-Mazing snaps from her Aspen, Colorado bachelorette party — er, her funeral for her single girl era?

In the pics, she dons a white silk gown with a deep v-cut neckline, complete with a veil with a “VH CT” embroidered on it. Meanwhile her bridesmaids were decked out in traditional black funeral attire, ready to mourn with the soon-to-be wifey as a single woman. The actress wrote in the caption of one of her posts:

“Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Stunning!

Bridesmaid Laura New also chimed in with her own upload, writing:

“Lots to gain while mourning the loss of my BF’s single life “

While the bride’s bestie Sarah Hyland said:

“Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White “

LOVE it!

Congrats to Vanessa and Cole! And R.I.P. to her dating life!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]