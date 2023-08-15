Victoria Beckham & 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper Barely Escape Miami Hotspot During BRUTAL Brawl!

A wild brawl broke out at a Miami hotspot over the weekend — and it sent Victoria Beckham and her 12-year-old daughter Harper scurrying for safety!

On Friday night, an altercation occurred at Gekko, a South Beach restaurant owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and nightclub mogul David Grutman. Reports suggest it all started after a man at the club was accused of trying to photograph soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo while they were partying!

According to DailyMail.com, the incident began when club bouncers rushed in to grab and remove a man who was taking pictures. Security officials believed the man was trying to secretly snap pics of Messi and his wife while they were enjoying their night out on the town.

Well, it turns out David Beckham was there, too — along with another soccer star, Sergio Busquets. They were all celebrating Messi and his Inter Miami club’s 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC earlier on in Leagues Cup action. And Victoria and Harper were in tow!

So, it was a star-studded event, to say the least! And one that club officials didn’t want being snapped up by a random person — hence their action to remove the amateur paparazzo from the premises.

But… the man in question has now claimed otherwise! In Tuesday’s reporting on the incident, the victim said he was simply trying to take a photo of his daughter to celebrate her 21st birthday. The photo op went wrong, though, and the man was allegedly struck in the face, kicked, and punched while being removed from the club. So he claims, at least!

The unnamed victim told the outlet on Tuesday:

“They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face. Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing.”

What’s not up for debate is the aftermath. DM has pics and video that show the man beaten and bruised with blood streaming down his face.

In the aftermath of the altercation, video clips also captured a woman “hysterically yelling,” per that outlet:

“He’s a family man, celebrating his daughter’s 21st birthday!”

Another woman’s voice can later be heard yelling more, including a demand to see Gekko’s manager amid the incident:

“How dare you! Where’s the manager? How f**king dare you! That’s f**king crazy! Someone needs to get fired!”

While all that was happening, Posh and Harper slipped out and headed home. The Spice Girls legend and her 12-year-old daughter reportedly rushed out of the club moments after the fight and were seen “embracing” before hopping into an SUV waiting on the street. Damn!!

Innerestingly, however, after cooler heads prevailed, insiders claimed the Beckhams weren’t even aware of the brawl! A source claimed Victoria and Harper had “a great evening,” and only found out about the actual fight “the next day.” So they weren’t fleeing the scene to avoid the brouhaha?! The timing was just wildly coincidental?? Huh.

Either way, Gekko has already released a statement about the incident. The restaurant’s rep told Page Six on Tuesday that the patron involved in the brawl was “drunk” and became “aggressive” after being approached by security.

Gekko’s rep added:

“An intoxicated guest was overbearingly taking photos of fellow guests and was asked to stop. He continued taking photos and was calmly escorted off property. The guest then returned in an aggressive attempt to rush the door and re-enter the restaurant, to which he was prevented from entering.”

A separate source also claimed to Page Six that the guest in question was “heavily intoxicated” and “bum-rushed” the door of the club when bouncers took physical action. Hence, all the blood and stuff.

Sounds like just another wild night in Miami!!! But thank goodness Posh and Harper are OK! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

