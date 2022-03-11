Ouch! Jersey Shore's Vinny Says He'd Rather 'Jump Off' A Balcony Than Date Angelina!

That was harsh!

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino just denied rumors that he’s caught feelings for co-star Angelina Pivarnick, who split from her husband Chris Larangeira in January. And not only did he slam the dating speculation, but his outrageously brutal reaction about why the rumors aren’t true has us reminded of a certain Love Is Blind villain!

The MTV personality spoke to Us Weekly about fan theories that he’s dating Angelina on Thursday, saying frankly:

“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors. I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not.”

Rude!!

Yep. No confusion there! But let’s hope Angelina wasn’t feeling some type of way because the girl’s about to get her heart crushed reading that bold reaction! Us asked the 34-year-old to reveal whether or not he thinks she might be interested in him, and well, he remarked:

“No, but, like, she’d probably smash. I’m a pretty good catch. If I like wanted to, if I was like, ‘Yo, Angelina, I really like you,’ she wouldn’t say no. But I don’t think she’s actively trying to get with me either.”

Wow! The self-confidence is off the charts!

Thoughts?! Can you believe how aggressively he shut down those rumors?

