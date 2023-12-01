NFL Superstar Von Miller Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Pregnant Woman

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Star NFL linebacker Von Miller turned himself in on Thursday afternoon to a police department in Texas after he was accused of violently assaulting a pregnant woman during a disagreement the previous day.

According to media reports, the Buffalo Bills veteran was in the Dallas area on Wednesday when police responded to a “major disturbance call.” Per CNN and others, the longtime NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion reportedly had a verbal argument with a pregnant woman. Then, at some point, the star allegedly assaulted the woman during their dispute.

Miller left the scene of the purported argument before cops arrived. The woman was treated for minor injuries and not hospitalized. But police quickly put out a warrant for Miller’s arrest as they investigated further. Then, on Thursday afternoon, Miller turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department. There, per WFAA, he immediately posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

The Bills had a bye this week after playing last Sunday. Miller is originally from DeSoto, Texas, and was evidently back in his home area this week for the time off. The team released a statement to CNN and others about the incident and arrest, noting:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

A spokesperson for the NFL also told CNN that the league is “aware” of the matter and has been in contact with the Bills.

Miller is a decade-plus season veteran of pro football. He has won two Super Bowls — one with the Denver Broncos and another with the Los Angeles Rams — and was named the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

