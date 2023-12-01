Taylor Swift’s Publicist Rips Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors TO SHREDS!

Taylor Swift‘s publicist is shutting down marriage rumors!

Things got VERY heated on X (Twitter) on Thursday night when Tree Paine unexpectedly took to the site to clap back at DeuxMoi and the rumors they continue to spread claiming the Bad Blood singer and her ex Joe Alwyn secretly got married before their dramatic split earlier this year.

As we all know, TayTay and the London Boy were together for six years before they broke up in April and they constantly fielded engagement rumors throughout the romance. This week, speculation about their split reemerged online as the artist released her apparent breakup track You’re Losing Me — which was written TWO years ago! Swifties are now panicked about the timeline of things — and all this drama has caused those pesky marriage rumors to gain traction again!

Just to make it perfectly clear what rumors she was responding to, the PR guru shared receipts of an Instagram Story post from the gossip site DeuxMoi on Thursday. In the lengthy message from an anonymous source, the user urged fans to remember that just ’cause the Grammy winner may have written a “sad song” so long ago doesn’t mean “she was unhappy for all of 2022/23” or that the couple had quietly split long before it was announced. Recalling that the site once pushed the narrative that the lovebirds “were secretly married up until and after they broke up,” they dished:

“People need to stop trying to rewrite history. She was seen with Joe off and on all the way into 2023. She made a specific reference to the length of their relationship in ‘Glitch’ that strongly implies a continuous six year relationship (2190 days). Even, YOU, Deuxmoi, is now trying to claim you thought they were on a break in 2023 when you were maintaining they were secretly married up until and after they broke up!! LOL. The relationship clearly had cracks as evidence in some songs, but there’s zero proof they actually broke up a year before we knew as some are trying to claim.”

While reposting the claim, DeuxMoi doubled down on the nuptials talk, adding:

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a s**t what she does!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

See the ALL the claims (below):

Ready to die on this hill?! They might want to rethink that!!

The site has quickly made an enemy out of the Anti-Hero musician’s team! Making her stance on this speculation crystal clear, Tree shared the aforementioned screenshot on socials and denied ALL the marriage chatter, saying:

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Oh, s**t!

Not only does it sound like Tree wholeheartedly disagrees with DeuxMoi’s take on the relationship, but they might be facing some legal action in the future!! Uh-oh!!

Fans were quick to react to the badass statement — ch-ch-check out some of the hilarious responses (below)!

deuxmoi when the court notice comes into mail and realize that tree paine was in fact not messing around

pic.twitter.com/y7fG04tqd5 — kadriye (@tayspetsch) December 1, 2023

Deuxmoi: I will die on this hill Tree Paine: pic.twitter.com/rhBaLRyBUY — Melissa???? (@Msmelissairene) December 1, 2023

Hah! Don’t mess with Mz. Swift! What do YOU think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

