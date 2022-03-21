The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Death Is STILL A Mystery: The Latest HERE

The investigation continues into the tragic, unexpected death of Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley.

As we have been reporting, the Georgia-based actor was just 31 years old when he was found dead in the Hudson Bridge area of the city of Stockbridge, Georgia in January of this year.

At the time, an initial investigation into Moseley’s tragic passing suspected the possibility that he may have died by suicide, as he was found alone in his car with a gunshot wound to his head. However, later investigative advances have since made it clear that authorities are looking at all possibilities as to the cause of his death. Furthermore, Moseley’s family has been very openly skeptical that the well-liked actor could have died by suicide, and questioned whether he may have actually been kidnapped and murdered.

Early on Monday morning, TMZ obtained and published Moseley’s death certificate, which unfortunately sheds surprisingly little new light on the circumstances behind the actor’s passing. Investigators know the specific cause of Moseley’s passing — the gunshot wound to the head — but they are less clear on the context and motives surrounding the incident, and specifically about whether Moses died of his own action or from the involvement of someone else.

To that end, the star’s death certificate officially lists the manner of his passing as “could not be determined,” per the outlet. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, with suicide, an accidental gun discharge, and murder all still possibilities.

As readers will recall, Stockbridge Police Department official Randy Lee previously told the news outlet that authorities initially suspected suicide early in their investigation into Moseley’s passing, only to realize things weren’t so straightforward:

“During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities. As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed, and analyzed. Other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.”

Moses’ family, friends, and loved ones continue to push for answers, too. The TV star’s sister, Teerea Kimbro, has previously shared her opinion that he may have been kidnapped and murdered by someone else.

Moseley’s talent manager Gail Tassell is also skeptical that the actor would have harmed himself. Per The Sun, Tassell wondered whether Moses actually disappeared back on January 23 of this year, three days before he was found dead, explaining (below):

“Moses was very close to his sister and they spoke several times a day every day. He was at her house in the morning [on January 23] and left to go to a taping service get taped for an audition.”

Tassell claimed Moses failed to show up at Kimbro’s house for dinner that night, and stopped answering calls and texts. Both of those activities were apparently very out of character for the upbeat young actor, who had also previously appeared in Watchmen and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among other notable productions. Moseley had also self-published several books (pictured above, inset), and had been working on several other TV and film projects at the time of his death.

Such a sad situation all around.

We sincerely hope that authorities continue to investigate Moseley’s tragic passing. Answers in this difficult case won’t bring Moses back, of course, but his mourning family deserves some level of closure.

