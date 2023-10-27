Welcome To Plathville's Ethan & Olivia Plath Split After 5 Years Of Marriage!

Welcome to Plathville?! More like Welcome to Splitsville now! Oof!

Ethan and Olivia Plath took to Instagram with some sad news on Friday, announcing they have officially called it quits after five years of marriage!

They each shared their own posts with slightly different takes on the breakup. First off, Ethan didn’t reveal much. Suggesting this was an amicable decision — two people who had simply fallen out of love — the TLC personality wrote:

“Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in her future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Olivia, on the other hand, had a lot more to say about what went wrong!

Revealing she’s been doing a ton of soul searching, she says she was the one who realized she didn’t want to be with her hubby anymore, she dished:

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways. I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Damn. Despite not getting what she needs out of her relationship with the 25-year-old, the TV personality sweetly concluded:

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Aw! End of an era, but it’s not too surprising if you’ve been following this season of the show! Things were great at the beginning but the relationship quickly deteriorated by last Christmas when they both agreed they no longer see eye-to-eye on certain beliefs, especially related to religion and politics — a pretty big deal considering the Plaths have conservative Christian beliefs similar to The Duggars. In recent years, Olivia has been outspoken about distancing herself from religion and the way she was raised. So this has been a big challenge for them!

In the midseason teaser out earlier this month, Ethan could be seen telling his father that his wife doesn’t think his parents think they should be “together.” Meanwhile, she tells a friend:

“He wants kids. But not — not with me. He doesn’t want a kid that thinks what I think.”

Whoa. See some of the drama unfold (below).

After trying to work through everything, these issues were clearly a dealbreaker! As hard as it may be, hopefully, this split allows them to both find what they’re really looking for!

